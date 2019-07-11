As Applied Matls (AMAT) Shares Rose, Holder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Position; Jlb & Associates Position in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $1.18 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 27,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 6.20M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 409,897 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com owns 232,145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.39M shares stake. Coldstream Mgmt Inc owns 9,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 65,700 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 6,156 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.56% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Goodman Financial accumulated 189,275 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 8,375 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com reported 0.1% stake. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 243,437 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,025 shares. Finemark Natl Retail Bank accumulated 8,458 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 82,216 shares to 212,069 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 5,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 15.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,082 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. 349,991 were reported by Davenport & Co Llc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 84,665 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com reported 10,984 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 0.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Milestone Gp reported 1,041 shares. 65,642 are owned by Birch Hill Invest Advisors. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 16,965 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ajo Lp reported 0.33% stake. Samlyn Lc holds 1.99% or 356,740 shares. World has invested 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 25,957 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.