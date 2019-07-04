As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Insight 2811 Lifted Its Holding; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Valuation Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $1.23 Million

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 970,265 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

