As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut by $5.96 Million Its Holding; Hbk Investments LP Cut Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 91.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 152,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 3.20 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 96.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 566,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 18,703 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 585,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 2.44 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (Call) by 400,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $16.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call).

