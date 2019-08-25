As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Lowered Stake by $342,459; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Lifted Holding by $305,309

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 180,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 188,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,224 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 21,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 104,733 shares to 595,222 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 950,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Co reported 39,890 shares stake. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.66% stake. Arrow Financial has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,150 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 490,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.4% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dubuque Bancorporation invested in 0% or 300 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 8,223 shares. Epoch Inv Partners has 1.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8.20M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 3,039 shares. Welch Forbes Llc reported 6,400 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc stated it has 6,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt owns 23,277 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cape Ann Commercial Bank holds 9,541 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Oz Mgmt LP holds 2.38 million shares. Elm Lc holds 2,225 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 4,336 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 34,400 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc reported 3,727 shares. 16,929 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% or 4,578 shares in its portfolio. Argi Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.02% or 98,837 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 77,341 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,677 shares. 440 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 24,069 shares to 75,635 shares, valued at $58.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 64,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,089 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).