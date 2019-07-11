As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Upped Its Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Decreased Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 60,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 155,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 6.20 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10,840 shares to 11,758 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 46,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,475 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 170.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,000 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).