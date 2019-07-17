As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Boosted Stake; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Increased Holding by $562.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 6.65M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 836,224 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.49B, up from 820,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 1.56 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 115,479 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.01% or 48,327 shares in its portfolio. 166,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Enterprise Serv Corporation reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sol Capital Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 442,081 shares. Osterweis Capital Management holds 1.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 463,890 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 3.90M shares. Tegean Cap Management Lc invested in 2.7% or 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Court Place Advsr Limited holds 0.26% or 16,438 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 26,766 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Com invested in 51,394 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 44,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Applied Materials Stock Jumped 19% in January – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, ASML, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 300 shares to 38,436 shares, valued at $1.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,838 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel. On Friday, May 31 RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,294 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 8,046 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 201,671 shares. 2.18 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Co has 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 750 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.08% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 282,546 shares. Axa reported 61,876 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 49,360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Serv holds 0.63% or 44,141 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 604,091 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 7,540 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 330,255 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 524,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock.