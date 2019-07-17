As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed by $84.79 Million Its Stake; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position Held by Glendon Capital Management Lp

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 1.08M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 7.10 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Industries double downgraded at BAML but shares rise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Could Struggle Next Month – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 10,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ftb Inc holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 177 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com owns 4,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress accumulated 6,816 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 766,477 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp holds 0.16% or 205,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 24,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Svcs has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 158,494 shares. 475 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Service. Asset One owns 104,978 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 314,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt stated it has 101,760 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 1.73% or 60,100 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% or 267,542 shares. Franklin Resources reported 2.56M shares. 800,601 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 586,760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.04% stake. Carroll Finance Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,236 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co owns 8,000 shares. 1,135 are owned by Kistler. 1,000 are held by Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 25,518 shares to 318,252 shares, valued at $45.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 153,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.