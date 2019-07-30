As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Its Stake by $7.53 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Position In Cott Que (COT) Was Upped

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 193,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.70 million, up from 505,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 2.87M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 36,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 133,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 325,697 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider Harrington Thomas bought $499,004. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cott Announces Acquisition of Mountain Valley Spring Company – PR Newswire” on October 15, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mario Cibelli Picks Up 3 Stocks in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares to 24,746 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,298 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,912 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Capital Fund Management reported 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pcj Counsel Ltd holds 59,265 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Tobam holds 0.23% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 308,904 shares. Prelude Mngmt holds 0% or 1,580 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Morgan Stanley reported 190,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Product Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 138,637 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs reported 71,512 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

