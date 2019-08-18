As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Its Position; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $11.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.34 million shares traded or 81.57% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 175,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 34,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 210,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 37,636 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 94,723 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 34,634 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 12,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 9,698 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.43 million shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.4% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 3.55 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 33,997 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 401,053 shares. Blackrock reported 11.91 million shares. Clark Group holds 0.87% or 570,460 shares. Advsr Asset Management has 0.13% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares to 109,084 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 98,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Reports Q1 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.