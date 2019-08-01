As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Stake by $1.71 Million; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.19 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 43,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 167,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 211,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.36 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 28,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 718,443 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,365 shares to 233,896 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 23,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions accumulated 91,370 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 184,698 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,053 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bonness reported 49,000 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank owns 16,690 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 3.86M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 0.02% or 7,331 shares. U S Global Investors Inc holds 0.09% or 4,646 shares in its portfolio. Soroban LP accumulated 2.50 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 232,145 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 2.60M shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.05% or 775,528 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 18.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 18,350 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 28,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

