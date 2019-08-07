As Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Jbf Capital Lowered Stake; Kylin Management Cut Its Position in Msci (MSCI) by $316,800

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 688,361 shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 7.43M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 26,324 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors accumulated 1,176 shares. Birinyi Associates owns 2,250 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 2.79% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Caxton Lp has 1,121 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 33,790 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 144 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 6,417 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 55,846 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 370,819 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 62,877 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stifel has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc reported 885,214 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New York-based Evercore Wealth Llc has invested 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc holds 144,518 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 3,039 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,379 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 6,877 shares. Peoples Fin Services Corporation stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Interstate State Bank invested in 600 shares.