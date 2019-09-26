As Applied Materials (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped by $24.52 Million Its Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Position by $320,292 as Market Valuation Declined

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 546 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 10,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450.40M, up from 9,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 1.15M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $177.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 716,838 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 364,825 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 625 shares. Andra Ap holds 133,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 156,147 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.14% or 130,487 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,210 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co owns 9,198 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 6,780 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Communications owns 10,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.37M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.33% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Boston Family Office Limited holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.89M shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 5 shares to 993 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,926 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Capital Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 9,046 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 382 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 443,991 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 204 are held by Jcic Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Illinois-based Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,564 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 11,941 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 309,794 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com. Ally Financial Inc reported 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horizon Invest Serv Ltd Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,315 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,733 shares to 134,388 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).