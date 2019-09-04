As Applied Materials (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Fred Alger Management Cut Its Holding; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Insight 2811 Increased Its Holding by $557,700 as Share Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 885,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 5.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 5.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 300 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated reported 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer And Communications Inc accumulated 0.08% or 77,443 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Orrstown Fincl Services Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,524 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 70,209 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.29% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carroll holds 20,236 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,485 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. Sigma Planning holds 8,169 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 21,200 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.08% or 5,188 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.13M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 241,954 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $708.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 892,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).