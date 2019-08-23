As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Regions Financial Lifted Position; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $15.25 Million as Shares Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79M, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 79,553 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 28,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 91,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 62,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 3.85M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (TLH) by 5,489 shares to 7,102 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,344 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,892 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 914,627 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Capital Mngmt Va invested in 3.29% or 302,227 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,715 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 950,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Srb reported 18,318 shares. Ameriprise owns 18.30 million shares. 60,100 were reported by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6.44M shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 9,595 shares. Scotia Cap owns 19,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 182,300 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 33,990 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 78,850 shares to 444,693 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).