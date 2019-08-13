As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Lifted by $89.76 Million Its Stake; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed by $361,152 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 5,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 938,224 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.36M, up from 13.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 53,366 shares to 76,745 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

