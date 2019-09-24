As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Boosted by $829,004 Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Its Position by $31.41 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 18,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 87,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 68,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 5.28 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 252.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 185,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 259,375 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.95M, up from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,049 shares to 129,405 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,161 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 400 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt accumulated 54,916 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 4,189 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisor Llc owns 21,096 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 3.11M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 7,963 were accumulated by Patten Gru. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,133 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 29,432 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 170,506 shares stake. Iowa-based Btc Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Estates Ny invested in 100,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock.

