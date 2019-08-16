As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased by $436,059 Its Stake; Fisher Asset Management Upped Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position by $1.57 Million as Share Value Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 120,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 12.85M shares traded or 33.44% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 31,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The hedge fund held 533,544 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 502,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 78,308 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Applied Materials, NVIDIA Report Mixed Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24,188 shares to 87,438 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,030 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,830 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Gp Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America owns 2,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 141,983 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12,750 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cahill Fincl Advsr reported 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Strs Ohio reported 796,256 shares stake. Palladium Lc reported 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). West Oak Cap Limited Liability owns 4,405 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 36,605 are held by Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc. Cohen Mgmt, California-based fund reported 194,450 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 34,223 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,435 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 1,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Limited Com has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 112,871 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 486,982 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 24 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 144,628 shares. Shelton holds 224 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).