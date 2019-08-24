As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Primecap Management Company Boosted by $2.75 Million Its Holding; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in News New (NWS) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 70,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85M, up from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 236.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 160,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 227,726 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 67,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 468,954 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bryn Mawr Tru owns 11,759 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc stated it has 1.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 48,181 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi invested in 1,000 shares. 8,481 were accumulated by Legacy Private Tru. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company owns 34,690 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.12% or 26,575 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 120,713 shares. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated reported 42,627 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Raymond James Tru Na owns 100,439 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Patten Group reported 8,310 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 813,348 shares to 19.03 million shares, valued at $3.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. by 244,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates reported 68,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Laurion Capital Lp reported 54,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). 57,637 were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 15,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 35,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 0% or 775 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 76,395 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 227,726 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Gabelli Funds stated it has 195,600 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 23 shares.