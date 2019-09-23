As Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $368,280; As Benchmark Electronic (BHE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Prudential Plc Decreased Its Position

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 180,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 189,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 1.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronic (BHE) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 275,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 367,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 32,475 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jbf Cap Incorporated reported 99,230 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 130,487 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel has 0.72% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 12.22 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.91 million shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com has 124,591 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Co stated it has 4,770 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,112 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 344,062 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 429,211 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 863,293 shares stake. Duncker Streett & owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 163,542 shares. Davis R M reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Understanding Applied Materials’ Business Model And Performance Across Segments – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Lc holds 11,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 9,200 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 55,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 4,000 were reported by Quantbot Lp. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 275,600 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 478,638 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 389,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 20,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 63,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 133,289 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 4.31M shares.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Violated Its Own Board Independence Rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 17,947 shares to 185,232 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 278,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).