As Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Increased Position by $331,539; Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $9.76 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 6,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 2.16 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 650,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 53,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 23.00M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,715 shares. 51,330 were reported by Laffer Invests. Covington Mgmt holds 0.06% or 22,470 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs owns 0.75% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 144,518 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis reported 2.62% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.76 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. 283,339 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Lc. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Co reported 6,982 shares. 10,900 are held by Burns J W &. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.08% or 141,060 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tegean Capital Management Ltd owns 100,000 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5,193 shares to 6,613 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

