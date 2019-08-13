As Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $5.36 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Akre Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $23.52 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.91. About 38,840 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 94,330 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,480 are held by Becker Capital Mgmt. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 0.06% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 0.04% or 48,461 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 224,282 shares. Northeast Inv Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,428 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,413 shares. Cypress Management Limited Co (Wy) owns 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 19 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co invested 0.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary accumulated 71,718 shares or 0.38% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.89% or 69,300 shares. Element Capital Management Lc owns 9,523 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,054 shares. Conning reported 10,652 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested 1.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 27,824 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 250,367 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 414,717 shares. Carlson LP invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc accumulated 92,300 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 13,167 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. 139,499 were accumulated by Dupont Corporation. Kcm Advsrs Ltd owns 8,633 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 19,590 shares. 8,000 are held by Fosun Limited. Caprock Grp reported 0.05% stake. Cibc Ww has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Highland Cap Ltd Partnership reported 176,900 shares.