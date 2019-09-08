As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Jag Capital Management Upped Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Increased Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Position by $1.22 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 93,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 4.90 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN HAS ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 27/04/2018 – PURE GOLD MINING – EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY SUBMITS CODE PROPOSAL TO DRC GOVT; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 126,942 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Incorporated has invested 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 27,336 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,903 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co owns 8,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc owns 199 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2,738 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 4.48M shares. Pinnacle Assocs owns 215,645 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Llc has 115,479 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.14% or 3.86M shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.88% or 170,300 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,036 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45,580 shares to 119,503 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,159 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

