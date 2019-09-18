As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Boosted by $32.08 Billion Its Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $5.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 19,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 45,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 952,371 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs president and COO, was seen as supporting more business-friendly policies; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 17/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Scoop: Goldman cuts loose from Hovnanian CDS trade. Dumps a big chunk of its holdings that had pitted it; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 29146.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 714,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 716,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.19B, up from 2,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 2.63M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has Applied Materials’ Stock Tripled Over The Last 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 242 shares to 395 shares, valued at $5.25B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,135 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson Lc accumulated 9,198 shares. Tortoise Investment Management, New York-based fund reported 345 shares. Sol Mgmt Communications accumulated 0.1% or 8,400 shares. Hikari Power holds 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 4,630 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.92% or 292,054 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt reported 23,548 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.15% or 3.79M shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.36% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 50,644 shares. Goodman Corp has 4.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fjarde Ap invested in 261,038 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 4,960 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 93,581 shares. Capital Research invested in 5.28 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.03% or 8,401 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (Call) by 42,500 shares to 60,500 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Call).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Average Investor Cannot Do What Warren Buffett Does – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Communication stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cornerstone Capital accumulated 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,402 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp New York has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tompkins Financial owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 71 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 12,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd owns 1.08M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 4,692 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 6,100 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 31,149 were accumulated by Continental Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 161,160 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 2.39M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.