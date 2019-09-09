As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Stake by $15.59 Million; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 88.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 399,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 54,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 454,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.56M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

