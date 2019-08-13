As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Private Capital Advisors Upped by $5.36 Million Its Holding; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased by $4.35 Million Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 4.59M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.14 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Advisers Ltd owns 29,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 964,354 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.15% or 32,150 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 167,304 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Andra Ap has 173,100 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11.91 million shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac accumulated 265,211 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 1.00 million shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 190,414 shares. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0.01% or 31 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 164,787 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc owns 8,377 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 172,155 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Facebook, Twitter & Snap Stock Following Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, eBay, Alcoa, United Rentals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.79% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,288 shares. Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 9,483 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Communication owns 0.32% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,084 shares. 280,725 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Parsec has 11,313 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 574,221 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 10,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 6,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 182,041 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc owns 23,864 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Securities owns 13,450 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.