As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Stake; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.52 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 11.60 million shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.70 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 17,723 shares to 25,494 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mngmt has 11,313 shares. Arcadia Mi invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Dallas Incorporated reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 8,889 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 409,897 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 169,812 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12.19M shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.07% stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability owns 233,963 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Mcf Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 3,692 shares. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amp Cap owns 552,815 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Victory holds 70,798 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,348 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 141,108 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. First Mercantile holds 18,023 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 6.54 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Limited Com holds 3,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 25,780 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Co has invested 6.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kistler holds 900 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd has 8,335 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 389 shares. Ipswich Investment has invested 1.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Curbstone Finance Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,260 shares. Callahan Advsrs Llc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 0.5% stake. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Wi has invested 4.71% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).