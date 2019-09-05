As Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Private Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Newport Asia Has Upped Its Holding

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 6.25 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 2.00M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 3.31M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 135,690 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt reported 71,952 shares stake. 400,417 are held by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.90 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 59,058 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jbf stated it has 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Numerixs Tech holds 30,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 21,200 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviva Public Limited Com reported 524,359 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 0.55% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 168,646 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 9,006 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 42,278 shares.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

