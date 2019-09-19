As Applied Material (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Earnest Partners Upped Its Stake by $8.70 Million; Pzena Investment Management Lifted Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $704,277; Stock Declined

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Applied Material (AMAT) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 197,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 815,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.64 million, up from 618,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Material for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 7.92 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 11,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 7.65M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484.77M, up from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.13M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton (NYSE:BHP) by 25,398 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $95.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB) by 228,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.07% or 4.00M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcmillion Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 247 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 1,473 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 16,000 shares. 13,975 are owned by Cleararc Capital. 17.73 million were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America De. Fil reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 33,979 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.18% or 28.35 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 21,600 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated owns 537,002 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 1,000 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 198,202 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 4,493 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 925 shares. Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advsr reported 712,022 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Duncker Streett And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,602 shares. 14.59 million are owned by Invesco. New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 93,975 are held by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Harvest Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Dillon And Assoc has 0.38% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,472 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wendell David Assoc has 19,336 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Indiana & Investment Management holds 0.27% or 7,904 shares in its portfolio. 365,557 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 234,957 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $48.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 182,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.