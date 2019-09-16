As Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Stock Price Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 164,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 235,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 399,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 206,747 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 29/03/2018 – AIT Granted New Patent for Its Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System; 10/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Republic Intll holds 1.02% or 281,800 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Management Communication stated it has 2,180 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 274,141 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,095 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Central Bankshares & accumulated 0.26% or 8,174 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 63,521 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. 2,890 were reported by Davis. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 2.29% or 4.32M shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 0.47% or 40,908 shares. Willow Creek Wealth reported 0.24% stake. Truepoint invested in 0.06% or 5,538 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares to 10,198 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 144,540 shares to 277,877 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 4,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,807 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 14.52% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AIT’s profit will be $40.92M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 0.64% more from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 472 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 56,438 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 9,548 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Victory Capital stated it has 0.14% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division invested in 0.05% or 5,459 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) or 100,881 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 1,650 shares. Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 114,463 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 45 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 10,883 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited invested in 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 60,880 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp.