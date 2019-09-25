As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Phocas Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 126,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743.39 billion, up from 96,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 654,615 shares traded or 55.53% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,331 shares to 24,344 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 113,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2,980 shares to 14,620 shares, valued at $4.89B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,594 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

