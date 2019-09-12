As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $650,100; Westwood Holdings Group Cut Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $600,930 as Market Value Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58 million shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 57,462 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.45% or 16,452 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 4.07% or 471,691 shares. Corda Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,132 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Company Oh holds 13,560 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 2.06% stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,569 shares. Intact Inv Management owns 12,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 146,328 shares. 5,216 were reported by Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,004 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 6.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,230 shares to 19,365 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.94M for 30.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 96,515 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $38.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 24,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 1,303 shares. 177 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Jacobs Ca, a California-based fund reported 29,086 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept owns 6,150 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nbt Bancshares N A has 1.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,189 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 16,565 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 2.55M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Saybrook Nc owns 68,693 shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,365 shares. 31,736 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.71% or 6.90 million shares. Carderock Management has invested 2.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,850 shares. Boys Arnold & Company invested in 0.87% or 36,161 shares.