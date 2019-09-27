As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stock Rose, Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Its Position by $3.94 Million; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $32.84 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 10.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08M, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

