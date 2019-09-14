As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Ulysses Management Has Upped Holding by $8.37 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Baupost Group Has Increased Its Holding by $39.78 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 397,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.17 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 358,390 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 291,900 shares to 758,100 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HDS) by 753,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 190,107 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $188.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

