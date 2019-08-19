As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Lowered Holding; Energy Income Partners Lifted Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 720,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 1.67M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 198,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.64M, down from 203,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $211.95. About 15.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq by 64,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fake batteries cause problems – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited reported 256,711 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Dearborn Limited invested in 2.75% or 217,231 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Life Communications invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jmg Fincl Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,263 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roosevelt Inv Grp has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Cap Management Limited Co holds 1.67% or 8.34M shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leavell Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 87,486 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Ltd has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 261,486 shares. Wealth Architects Llc invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,547 are owned by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv reported 30,633 shares.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Changes Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Andeavor Logistics Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Index Series – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Stocks Offer a High Forward Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Shares for $488,646 were bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 196,812 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 99,748 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 691,147 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 337,347 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 14,355 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sei Investments reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,666 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 6.00 million shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Company invested 8.46% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation owns 63,918 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability has 14,014 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Somerset Gru Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 103,722 shares.