As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Upped Holding by $882,630; As Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Cut Position by $642,746

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 13,108 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 391,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.37 million, up from 386,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.53. About 3.83M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $55,196 activity. Moore Larry Oscar had sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha" on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Modine Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – PRNewswire" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Modine Manufacturing Company 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 09, 2019.

