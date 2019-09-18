As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) as Shares Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 141,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 503,001 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68M, up from 361,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.30 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,944 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 23,966 shares. Usca Ria holds 59,235 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Inc reported 102,068 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 6.60M shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital Mngmt owns 2,416 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc invested 5.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,234 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Counsel owns 1,770 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management has 48,067 shares for 9.8% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2.61% or 189,037 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc accumulated 256,037 shares. 30,171 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B? – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,001 shares. Moreover, Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 2,089 shares. Comerica Bank holds 76,257 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 233,900 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0.28% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 19,804 shares in its portfolio. 45,035 are held by Us National Bank De. Asset One Ltd accumulated 137,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 8,324 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider BALL M LEROY bought $36,360. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares.