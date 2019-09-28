As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Provident Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $556,525; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Its Badger Meter (BMI) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 54,396 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 59,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 138,890 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC) by 87,388 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $224.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney owns 265,827 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 65,159 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 98,239 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,775 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 6% or 68,145 shares. Garland Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Services Lc has 11,850 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut holds 114,265 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc invested in 0% or 1,122 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.78M shares. Sentinel Lba accumulated 0.28% or 5,077 shares. 24,100 are held by Midas Management. Somerset Tru invested 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 24,106 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stck Mk Etf (VTI) by 2,054 shares to 35,831 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,152 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 88,300 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 4,645 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 275,963 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 9,597 shares. Principal Gru Inc owns 265,143 shares. 1,646 are owned by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 188,845 are held by Charles Schwab Inv. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 1,339 shares. First Personal Fincl has 37,144 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc stated it has 25,046 shares.