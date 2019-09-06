As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding Lifted by Long Pond Capital Lp

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $212.88. About 5.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 32,441 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

