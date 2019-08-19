As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $627,102; New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $3.29 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 102,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 528,342 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 425,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 184,845 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 48,001 shares. Darsana Prtnrs Lp has 12.3% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10.00M shares. The New York-based Etrade Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fiduciary Trust Company stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,103 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3,511 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,000 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 595,746 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 19,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). American Intl Grp Inc reported 0.05% stake.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,046 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,822 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares to 176,654 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).