As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.52 Million; Alleghany Stake in Service Intl (SCI) Trimmed by $6.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 15,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 18.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 251,090 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 93,357 shares. 688 were reported by Shine Advisory Serv. First Citizens Fincl Bank & reported 13,071 shares stake. Copeland Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.52% or 187,536 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 10,147 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd accumulated 575,945 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 53,160 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 1.53M are held by Invesco Limited. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Incorporated has 7.1% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Stifel has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,539 were accumulated by Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kempen Cap Management Nv accumulated 10,726 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 75,362 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Chilton Investment holds 10,284 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Td Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14.30M were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.91% or 47,877 shares. 16,692 are held by Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated. The Virginia-based Mngmt Corp Va has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,568 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.04M shares. 7,889 are held by First City Mngmt Inc.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

