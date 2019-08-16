As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Brighton Jones Has Boosted Stake; Coastline Trust Co Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $403,555; Share Price Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 9,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,322 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 9,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08M shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares to 60,943 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 197,727 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd has 106,217 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.09% or 5.29M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,038 shares. Spinnaker owns 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,939 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company reported 24,985 shares. 6,181 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Guinness Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 276,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 98,010 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 42,010 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 447,746 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 491,781 shares stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Griffin Asset Management reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gru, Missouri-based fund reported 52,521 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings has invested 7.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Navellier And, Nevada-based fund reported 4,988 shares. Jacobs & Ca has 103,083 shares. Moreover, Redwood Invests Ltd has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,282 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 79,309 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited accumulated 17,000 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 1.94% or 40,082 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.63M shares. 5,915 were reported by Bell Bancorporation. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 1.17M were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Co holds 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 366,694 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.34M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.