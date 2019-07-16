As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Stake; Focused Wealth Management Maintains Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 27.03M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $203.89. About 11.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares to 104,067 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.04 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.