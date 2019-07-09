As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Raised Position; Grassi Investment Management Increased At&T (T) Holding by $8.71 Million

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 48,047 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 691,880 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 127,165 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. 93,007 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,733 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 47,036 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 1,316 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Commerce reported 195,950 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Llc reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Glob owns 4,487 shares. Natl Pension stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Investment Of America invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 40,165 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares to 198,250 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).