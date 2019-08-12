As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Howard Capital Management Cut Stake; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fiduciary Counselling Increased Its Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 55,930 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank owns 23,185 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 585,344 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi reported 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 495 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp invested in 0.74% or 54,740 shares. Family Mgmt accumulated 67,608 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Da Davidson & reported 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stanley owns 23,893 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 39,446 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Equity Index Etf (Spy) (SPY) by 21,258 shares to 143,496 shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Regional Banks (Iat (IAT).