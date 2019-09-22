As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Holding; King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Sanofi (SNY) Holding by $808,400

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55M shares traded or 161.37% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 08/03/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – SANOFI WILL PAY EVOTEC AN INITIAL ONE-TIME CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 60 M AND PROVIDE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM FUNDING TO ENSURE SUPPORT AND PROGRESSION OF PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 ABLX.BT; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,439 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84M, up from 117,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Ijr (IJR) by 8,866 shares to 256,816 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.86B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

