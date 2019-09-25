As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Upped by $399,319 Its Position; Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Masco (MAS) by $2.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 48,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 445,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.65M, down from 494,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 2.80M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd Com by 68,538 shares to 406,037 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,105 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 2.47 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.43% or 174,565 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 56,107 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,798 shares. 82,781 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.49M shares. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Water Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.79% or 73,675 shares. Hills Bancorp And Tru invested in 30,264 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 496,321 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,350 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested in 9,000 shares. First City Capital Mgmt owns 7,807 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors owns 4.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 193,572 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 708,891 shares or 4.71% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 3.53M shares. First Washington invested in 19,428 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 741 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru accumulated 44,554 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.46 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Moreover, Opus Invest Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,500 shares. Davenport Ltd accumulated 394,668 shares. Horizon Invest Service Lc reported 30,438 shares stake. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 4.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hap Trading Ltd Liability has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).