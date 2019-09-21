As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Citizens & Northern Has Cut Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $310,968

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 104,462 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, down from 108,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,858 shares to 45,533 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matthew 25 Management has 120,000 shares. Jlb & Associates Incorporated holds 79,856 shares. Deltec Asset Management holds 3,550 shares. Smith Asset LP stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community And Invest holds 3.43% or 140,621 shares. Jensen Invest accumulated 3.55% or 1.57M shares. American Tru Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 5.25% or 34,151 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,995 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 120,439 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3.99% or 27,781 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 128,131 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Vestor Capital Ltd Com holds 120,181 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi owns 146,335 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,489 shares to 362,267 shares, valued at $62.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Fin Strategies accumulated 7,661 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.74% or 19,539 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 123,492 shares. 6,584 were accumulated by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Thompson Management stated it has 17,848 shares. Glynn Cap Limited invested in 25,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mai Capital Management stated it has 0.96% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lvm Management Ltd Mi reported 31,146 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 16,840 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.45M shares. Next Gru has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,940 shares. Moreover, Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 280 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has 11,914 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Woodstock, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,691 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.