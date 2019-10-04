As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Provident Trust Co Trimmed Position; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Declined, Spirit Of America Management Cut Its Holding

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $226.49. About 29.11M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 75,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 770,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 845,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.04M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.01M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 31,015 shares to 90,175 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Unitholders Approve Simplification Merger – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream, LLC to Acquire EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in a Simplification Transaction – PR Newswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Kopp Ltd Co has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Service Inc holds 65,002 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,155 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 628,795 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cibc Asset invested in 657,638 shares. Bonness Enterprises holds 1.7% or 13,735 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc owns 62,317 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 90,926 shares. Moreover, Retirement Planning Gp has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,757 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30,171 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 78,827 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.