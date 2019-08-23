As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $623,133; Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Infosys LTD (INFY) Position as Stock Price Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 9.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.11M, down from 10.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 6.33 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, down from 59,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares to 51,077 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 1.01% or 57,353 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Finance Serv Ltd Liability Com owns 5,467 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Ltd Partnership has 17.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 17,000 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Serv reported 66,675 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 155,051 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,840 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 50,931 are held by Capstone Fincl Advsr. Kynikos Assocs Lp stated it has 17,177 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tirschwell Loewy Inc invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bryn Mawr holds 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 273,334 shares. Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 3.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $589.00 million for 20.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.