As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased by $5.76 Million Its Stake; One Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 21.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 10.53 million shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Dip a Buying Opportunity in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares to 59,426 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.21% or 4.07 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio. Counselors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,746 shares. Agf Invests America Inc owns 9,597 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 1.51 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 21,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 46,111 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 213,664 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,438 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 34,915 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Com accumulated 0.59% or 5,000 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,407 shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,894 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 1.13 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc stated it has 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 11,900 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv holds 8,113 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Co owns 20,407 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Delphi Inc Ma invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 348,778 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability has 127,165 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Lc owns 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,109 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlson Capital Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,658 shares. Arrow holds 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 77,067 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,409 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 99,105 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Details Emerge for Apple’s Forthcoming Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.